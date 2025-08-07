Despite 3 previous adaptations, Disney boss Bob Iger considers Fantastic Four: First Steps an "original property" because "we're introducing those characters to people who are not familiar with them at all"

Disney boss Bob Iger has talked about Fantastic Four – and he believes the new Marvel movie is basically an original film.

Of course, there have been three other Fantastic Four movies before, and, if you count an unreleased movie from the '90s, there have actually been four.

While discussing Disney's IP on an earnings call (via The Hollywood Reporter), Iger shared: "You could even argue that Marvel continues to mine its library of characters for original property, even though, for instance, there have been Fantastic Four movies before we kind of consider the one that we did an original property in many respects, because we’re introducing those characters to people who are not familiar with them at all."

The Marvel Phase 6 movie introduces Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm. We'll next see them in Avengers: Doomsday, which is out next December. The Fantastic Four post-credits scene gives a hint at the role they might play in the plot…

"There's plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well," Feige has said recently. "So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it and you want to adjust to it and you want to improve it. I wouldn't want to change that."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now. For more, check out our Fantastic Four: First Steps review for our verdict on the movie.