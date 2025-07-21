Marvel is honoring its history with a unique Fantastic Four cameo featuring the cast of an unreleased '90s movie

Despite the title, The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't actually the first Fantastic Four movie.

Along with 2005's Fantastic Four, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 Fantastic Four, there is also an unreleased movie from 1994.

This movie was directed by Oley Sassone and executive produced by Roger Corman and Bernd Eichinger. It never saw the light of day (though bootleg versions exist) and has faced accusations of being an 'ashcan copy,' AKA made solely to keep the rights. But, now, the four stars of the film are getting their time to shine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the four stars of the film – we're assuming that means Alex Hyde-White (Reed Richards), Jay Underwood (Johnny Storm), Michael Bailey Smith (Ben Grimm), and Rebecca Staab (Sue Storm) – have a cameo in the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie.

In the new film, those four roles are played by Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby. Ralph Ineson is Galactus, while Julia Garner is Silver Surfer.

Reed and Sue's baby Franklin will also be making his MCU debut. "What was so charming about this movie is it's about the tiniest, youngest thing in the world and the oldest, biggest thing in the universe," director Matt Shakman told GamesRadar+ recently. "Galactus's scale is a big part of him and Ralph Ineson is an amazing actor; that voice, that presence. He felt 1000ft tall."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is released in UK cinemas this July 24 and US theaters this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or how to watch the Marvel movies in order for a marathon.