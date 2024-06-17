Deadpool and Wolverine director would love to make a Spider-Man and Deadpool movie

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to mark both characters' introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been rumored to feature some MCU cameos, too. But that hasn't stopped those behind the superhero sequel thinking about who they'd love the Merc with a Mouth to share scenes with in future films.

In the new issue of Total Film, which hits newsstands on Thursday, June 20 and features Deadpool & Wolverine on the cover, director Shawn Levy revealed that he'd love to see Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) team up with Peter Parker.

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity," he tells us. "But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

Elsewhere, producer Wendy Jacobson says she'd be keen to see Deadpool and She-Hulk villain Titania go toe-to-toe. "She's such a heightened, hilarious character and also an actor who can improv and is razor-sharp and can banter," she explains. "I can't imagine being an actor, period, but I can't imagine having to work opposite someone like Ryan Reynolds, who is just so quick and so smart and so funny all the time – but that woman could handle it."

Given all of the Easter eggs spotted in the trailers released so far, Deadpool & Wolverine looks to be one of Marvel's most meta movies yet, so it's understandable then that the studio is keeping the movie's plot relatively under wraps. What we do know, though, is that the red-leathered wisecracker be tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline by the TVA.

In his attempt, he aligns himself with moody mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who's haunted by his dark past, and face off against Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 25 in the UK, and a day later in the US. You can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.