Wade Wilson himself stumbles through Deadpool 3's official synopsis, promising Marvel's "most significant mistake to date"

Deadpool 3 has been getting meta with its marketing since it was first announced, but the latest update seems to be the most Wade Wilson-coded yet. Marvel has released an official synopsis for the movie, which seems like it’s been written by the Merc with the Mouth himself.

"Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine," the short introduction reads. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid."

It certainly doesn’t give much more away than the trailers we’ve seen so far of the upcoming threequel, but it does confirm the basic premise. Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off with Wilson celebrating his birthday (as we’ve seen in the first trailer) before he’s whisked away by the TVA when his homeworld is in danger. Based on this, and the version of Wolverine we’ve glimpsed in the other trailer, we’re expecting some multiversal shenanigans come July as he teams up with Logan.

While exact plot details are light on the ground, there have been loads of Easter eggs in the marketing for Deadpool 3 so far. Among the moments we’ve spotted is a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer, a reference to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and Deadpool holding a TemPad from Loki.

Despite all the teases, though, director Shawn Levy has promised that it won’t be a mindless cameo-fest. "I'll say we didn't start off with a wishlist," Levy told Entertainment Weekly. "From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around."

Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest entry in Marvel Phase 5, will be released on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. For more MCU, check out our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.