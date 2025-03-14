Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio swiftly shoots down reports of his involvement in Spider-Man 4

Rumors are swirling about all sorts around Spider-Man 4. One MCU star has swiftly debunked claims he’s got a big role to play in the upcoming Marvel movie, claiming the report is as much news to him as it is to everyone else.

Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor behind Wilson Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was quick to shoot down the belief he’d be a central antagonist of Spider-Man 4. Although some crossover between Matt Murdock’s adversary in Daredevil: Born Again and Tom Holland’s next wallcrawling feature film would make sense, D’Onofrio claims what's out there at the moment isn't the truth.

"Is that right? Well no one has told me," he posted on Twitter/X in response to a purported inside scoop on the Marvel blockbuster.

Besides terrorizing Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, Wilson is also a recurring baddie for Spidey, and his involvement in whatever's coming for the webslinger would make sense for a variety of reasons. Spider-Man's movie villains in the MCU have all been superpowered in one way or another, whereas this would be a ground-level threat couched in organized crime.

It'd open the door for Daredevil to move between the TV side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the film side, and it would just be great to see D'Onofrio get further attention for his portrayal. He's brought so much to Fisk and The Defenders Saga, seeing him on the silver screen would be nothing short of a treat.

Alas, it seems it's not on the cards. Details are currently scant on the next Spidey headline flick, Holland is attached to play Peter Parker and Stranger Things regular Sadie Sink is reportedly joining him in a mystery role, and it’s expected other co-stars such as Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will be involved in some way.

For now, you can catch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus. Have a look at our guides to Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps for major Marvel movies coming this year.