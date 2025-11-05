Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan talks about his Marvel experience in past tense, and fans are getting worried ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel star Sebastian Stan has reflected on his MCU experience in the past tense, and it's worrying fans of Bucky Barnes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Considering Doomsday is Marvel's first major team up since 2019's Endgame, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if some of the core cast died, especially considering the list of characters involved is absolutely massive.

"I have to try to offer something different than before,” Stan told the Stronger Podcast (H/T Variety). "And I've never favored one role over another. The Marvel stuff, I'll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor and it taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to… It was a family and it gave me a sense of belonging, it's always there for that, but it was only the step one for me."

The quote is ringing alarm bells for fans. "'Was'?" questioned one person, while another said: "Oh Bucky is not making it out alive"

"Why is he talking about Marvel in the past tense…" asked someone else. "Bucky is cooked in Doomsday," predicted another fan.

"BUCKY DO NOT TAKE UNNECESSARY RISKS IN DOOMSDAY DO NOT TRAVEL UNTRODDEN ROADS BUCKY PLEASE," pleads another fan.

Of course, Stan could just be speaking in past tense because he's looking back on his tenure in the MCU so far, and everyone could simply be reading too far into his words. We'll just have to wait and see.

Along with Stan, the rest of the Doomsday cast includes the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the cast of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four, and returning X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom.

