Avengers: Doomsday's 'leaked' X-Men design for Nightcrawler is actually just fan art

We'll have to wait a bit longer to see the X-Men design for Avengers: Doomsday, because it turns out that a previously 'leaked' image is just fanart.

The original artwork was shared by Alan Cumming himself, who plays Nightcrawler and is returning for the next Avengers movie. It appeared to show a picture of his character in costume, but, as one person has debunked on Twitter, the image is actually an edit made by a fan and shared online last year.

Alan Cumming shares new photos from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/E9Zsb6KObDAugust 12, 2025

"Actually, what’s great about it, it was four-and-a-half to five hours before, and now it was 90 minutes," Cumming has previously said of his Nightcrawler look. "Before, all the tattoos were done by hand because they hadn’t decided on them before we started filming and now there are all these little things that stick on – it's a game changer."

Cumming isn't the only X-Men actor returning for Avengers: Doomsday, either. He'll be joined by Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden, as revealed in that bumper sized casting announcement.

"[I'm] not quite sure [if Mystique's scenes have all been filmed]. They haven't finished writing it." Romijn said back in July. "They keep everything close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps."

That tracks with what Kevin Feige has said about the movie, too: "There's plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well."

