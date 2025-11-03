Avengers: Doomsday star Simu Liu calls the Marvel movie a "love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies"

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next year

Simu Liu is getting Marvel fans hyped after his latest comments about Avengers: Doomsday, calling the upcoming blockbuster a "dream come true."

"I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them," Liu told ScreenRant. "It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that."

