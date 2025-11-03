Avengers: Doomsday star Simu Liu calls the Marvel movie a "love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies"

Simu Liu is getting Marvel fans hyped after his latest comments about Avengers: Doomsday, calling the upcoming blockbuster a "dream come true."

"I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them," Liu told ScreenRant. "It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that."

The Avengers: Doomsday cast list was revealed via a rather dramatic livestream back in March, where a new chair labeled with an actor's name was revealed after seven or so minutes. Liu, who has not reprised his role as Shang-Chi since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters in 2021.

We still don't know too much about the plot, though there's plenty of fan theories... some of which have been fueled by star Robert Downey Jr. himself. Just before his Doctor Doom made a cameo in the end-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he took to Instagram to post some of his reading material for the upcoming film. This included Iron Man: Legacy of Doom by Bob Layton and David Michelinie, Secret Wars #1 by Jim Shooter, and West Coast Avengers #35. Though Legacy of Doom sees Iron and Doctor Doom go head-to-head after making a bad deal with Mephisto, it's possible we could see a multiverse Iron Man join the Avengers in the fight against Doctor Doom.

A sequel to Shang-Chi has reportedly been in the works for over three years now, as part of Destin Daniel Cretton's overall deal with Disney, though the director is currently busy helming Spider-Man 4. Liu confirmed in September that the movie was still in the works, but it might be some time before it heads to our screens.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will release on December 17, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.