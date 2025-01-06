Anthony Mackie crashes Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan's Golden Globe post-win interview to share the love: "Captain America and The Winter Soldier, we’re coming back!"

After Sebastian Stan won a Golden Globe for his role in A Different Man, Anthony Mackie crashed his interview to share the love.

"We won," Mackie joked, with Stan adding: "Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we're coming back!"

Anthony Mackie couldn't help but crash our interview with Sebastian Stan to congratulate him on his #GoldenGlobes win. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6y7H6eg0p5January 6, 2025

Of course, Mackie plays Sam Wilson in the MCU, with Stan playing Bucky Barnes. The duo starred together in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but won't be seen together in Captain America: Brave New World (which stars Mackie) or Thunderbolts* (which stars Stan).

Stan won the award for Best Actor in the musical or comedy category, which marks his first Golden Globe win. In A Different Man, he plays a struggling actor who, after an experimental medical treatment, is cured of neurofibromatosis.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives this February, and, alongside Mackie, it stars Harrison Ford as President Ross (and Red Hulk), with Danny Ramirez playing Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon.

"Captain America is every man's hero, you know? So every man has to look at Captain America and see himself in Cap," Mackie told us at Comic-Con last year. "So it's very important that when people look at me as Captain America, they see themselves and me the way I saw myself in Superman or Batman when I was a kid. So, it was a conversation we had since the beginning, and it's something that we stuck to since we finished the movie."

Captain America: Brave New World arrives this February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.