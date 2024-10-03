Andrew Garfield says he’s up for reprising his role as Spider-Man, as long as it continues to "bring joy"

Andrew Garfield says he'd be down to reprise his role as Peter Parker – as long as it brings joy.

"It was really healing for me," Garfield told Esquire. "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

After a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire was ultimately canceled, Sony rebooted the series, this time called The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield starred as Peter Parker, with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The film grossed $758 million against a budget of $200 million, with a sequel being swiftly greenlit.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters in 2014 to similar box office success, but a third film was ultimately cancelled. Thankfully, we got to see Garfield reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Jamie Foxx's Electro (which I think is one of the most underrated on-screen supervillain performances of all time and yes, you can fight me on that).

