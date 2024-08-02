25 years later, Hugh Jackman shares his emotional X-Men reunion with Ke Huy Quan

Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has shared a heartwarming post about fellow Ke Huy Quan and we're not crying, you are.

"One of the many cool things about the movie being released is that so many cool things are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years I've been playing Wolverine. So the other day on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the induction ceremony for Kevin Feige, I saw Ke Huy Quan," Jackman said in a video he shared on Twitter.

"Of course, he won an Oscar recently. His story is incredible and his career is incredible and we saw each other and embraced. We worked together on X-Men 1. He was in the stunt team at the time, working on that movie. First of all, he's incredible, and that team were incredible. And that's really where I learned a lot about action movies and how to do stunts. It was really cool to see him again and to reconnect."

Jackman made his debut as Logan aka Wolverine in the first live-action X-Men movie, which hit theaters in 2000. The film was a box office success, earning $296 million against a budget of $75 million. He would go on to reprise the role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, and X-Men: Days of Future Past before deciding to retire the character after 2017's Logan.

Deadpool and Wolverine brought Jackman out of superhero retirement and put him in the classic comic book-accurate yellow and blue Wolverine suit – which he had never worn before in a live-action film.

Quan worked as an assistant fight choreographer on X-Men before returning to the Marvel world as Ouroboros aka OB in season 2 of the Disney Plus series Loki. He won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once (and we cry every single time we watch his acceptance speech).

