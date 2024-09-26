The Rings of Power season 2 might have just had its most divisive moment yet – and Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark has thoughts

The Rings of Power season 2 just had a very controversial moment – and even Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark has weighed in.

Now, before we go any further, consider this your The Rings of Power season 2 spoiler warning. Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7, Galadriel is taken captive by Adar. When Elrond comes to negotiate with Adar, he approaches Galadriel to say goodbye, pretending he's going to let her die because he won't give up Galadriel's ring. Surprisingly, Elrond leans in and kisses Galadriel – and if you're wondering why that's so controversial, it's because, in J.R.R. Tolkien's works, Elrond ends up married to Galadriel's daughter. So, he's kissing his future mother-in-law. Awkward…

However, Elrond is using the moment to pass Galadriel his cloak pin, which she then uses to escape. So, there are no hidden romantic feelings here.

"He's definitely being bolder than she'd expect," Clark commented on Prime Video's after show. "She is a little shocked."

Fans are also mulling over the implications of the kiss. "Lol that kiss was a huge nothingburger. Never have I ever seen a kiss that was so chaste and unromantic. It was purely tactical. Y'all need to calm down," says one fan .

"I was furious for about two minutes then I realized what had happened. And now I'm fine with it," says another person .

"I know what they were going for but it still should have been a kiss on the head," thinks someone else .

"Hot take but I don't hate this as much as I thought I would. Elrond asking for her forgiveness beforehand, them not truly kissing on the mouth, Galadriel looking weirded out after it," says another person .

The stage has been set for an explosive finale, with Elrond defeated by Adar, Galadriel on the run with the nine rings for men, and Celebrimbor staying behind to face Annatar, AKA Sauron.