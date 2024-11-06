Nintendo remains tight-lipped on The Legend of Zelda movie, except to say it's releasing before 2030

Nintendo has revealed a broad release window for The Legend of Zelda movie – and fans may have to be patient before they see Hyrule on the big screen.

Nintendo's Corporate Management Policy Briefing has revealed that the Zelda movie is scheduled for '202X'. While that's very Mega Man in terms of giving an exact date, it seems that the company plans for it to release between 2025 and 2029.

Happily, the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still set for 2026 – April 3, 2026 to be precise.

We can only speculate, but we would hazard a guess that – given the live-action movie isn't officially in production – that the Zelda movie will arrive no sooner than 2027.

Director Wes Ball previously outlined his plans for The Legend of Zelda movie in an interview with Total Film.

"I have this awesome idea," Ball said. "I’ve been thinking about it for a long freakin’ time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be... I want to fulfil people’s greatest desires. I know it’s important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

Ball added, "That’s the thing I want to try to create – it’s got to feel like something real. Something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical."

It was also announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 (which still hasn't been officially unveiled) will be backwards compatible with the first Switch's library of games, as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service.

