Squid Game season 2 is on track to beat season 1 on Netflix, but it's just been knocked off the top spot by something completely different
Squid Game season 2 is a huge hit
Squid Game season 2 broke Wednesday's Netflix record – and now it's smashed another milestone.
According to Variety, the new season raced to 126.2 million views in 11 days, which is a figure higher than any other Netflix show has reached in the same amount of time. Considering season 1 hit 265.2 million views in 91 days, it looks like season 2 is on track to beat it in the next 80 days.
But, in the US, the show has been displaced from the top spot by something unexpected: WWE Monday Night RAW. According to Flix Patrol, the wrestling show is at number 1 on the US top 10.
Squid Game season 2, though, is already one of Netflix's most popular shows ever, rocketing up to the second spot in the Non-English language all-time chart. It's behind Squid Game season 1 – but that might change over the next 80 days.
Season 2 of the hit show sees Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun return to the deadly games, this time with the hopes of bringing them down from within. But, he faces opposition from the sinister Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.
The show is set to end with the upcoming Squid Game season 3, which looks likely to be releasing this June.
"Usually when I get to writing a script, I do it where I think of the ending first, and then I try to make the journey, or the path to reach that ending the most entertaining way possible," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told GamesRadar+ and other press at a Squid Game season 2 roundtable.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"But this time around, it was actually different. I started out writing the story thinking of a particular ending, but along the way, I realized that this is not where the story should be headed, so I changed the ending mid-process. I think it was the first time that I ever worked that way. I think this time around, the creative process was a little bit different."
While you wait for Squid Game season 3, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies streaming now.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.