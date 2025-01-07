Squid Game season 2 has a goof like Game of Thrones's Starbucks cup error

Squid Game season 2 has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it background goof that's similar to the infamous Game of Thrones Starbucks cup mistake.

In season 2, episode 7 – the dramatic finale, which sees Gi-hun and his friends (and the Front Man in disguise) try to overthrow the games from within – a camera operator can be glimpsed in the dormitory that houses all the contestants as the fight rages on.

If you open the episode on Netflix and skip to the 22:40 second mark, you'll be able to spot the crew member in the top right corner of the screen. They're dressed in dark clothing and almost blend in with the bunk beds, so you might have to look hard. Or, you can check out the Reddit post below for a screenshot of the moment.

Of course, this sort of goof is easily done – remember Jeans Guy, the crew member who snuck into Star Wars canon on The Mandalorian?

Squid Game season 2 sees Gi-hun re-enter the deadly games in the hopes of bringing them down from the inside, which puts him in the crosshairs of the sinister Front Man. The new season has already broken a Netflix record previously held by Wednesday and has rocketed into the most popular shows ever on the streamer. Season 1, of course, is the most popular Netflix show of all time.

Squid Game season 3 is coming later this year (potentially in June, though that's unconfirmed) and it will be the final installment in the hit show.

