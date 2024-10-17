Mark Duplass is back as serial killer Peachfuzz in the chilling first trailer for horror spin-off series The Creep Tapes

THE CREEP TAPES Official Trailer | Coming to Shudder November 15 - YouTube Watch On

Mark Duplass is back as serial killer Peachfuzz in the chilling first trailer for horror spin-off The Creep Tapes.

His character, Josef, who often dons a wolf mask and goes by the name of 'Peachfuzz' looks to be getting up to all sorts of bloody mischief in the clip, which was posted by Shudder and AMC+ ahead of the series' release on their platforms on November 15. In the clip, which you can watch above, Josef adopts all kinds of personas as he attempts to lure three filmmakers to their deaths; one of which is played by genre director Josh Ruben (Scare Me, A Wounded Fawn).

In one scene, he looks to be pretending to be a priest, while another sees him tied up in a shower. In short, we're expecting all kinds of murderous, menacing, and darkly funny chaos in the six new episodes.

"A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true," Duplass said in a statement (via Bloody Disgusting).

Released in 2014, Creep follows aspiring videographer Aaron (Brice), who agrees to film a stranger's life after seeing their unusual request in an online ad. Josef, the client, tells Aaron that he's looking to make a video for his unborn child, but as the day goes on, Josef's sinister intentions come to light.

In the sequel, which was released in 2017, Josef goes by 'Aaron', as he coaxes a YouTuber named Sara (Desiree Akhavan) out to his remote cabin in the woods. Changing tactic, 'Aaron' tells Sara almost immediately that he's a serial killer and that he'll keep her alive for 24 hours if she makes a documentary on his life. Over the short time period, though, 'Aaron' and Sara, who assumes he's just messing with her, strike up an awkward romance.

