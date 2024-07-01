New trailer for twisty M. Night Shyamalan horror sees Josh Hartnett cause chaos and carnage at a pop concert

Josh Hartnett holds people hostage and makes a bomb with a deep fat fryer in the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new horror-thriller Trap.

Offering up a lot more scenes than the first promo, but still keeping its undoubtedly twist-filled story beats predictably close to its chest, the clip, which you can watch below, sets up the premise as the previous one did: Hartnett's character takes his daughter to see her favorite singer, Lady Raven, live, only to realize that the police have orchestrated the whole thing as a plot to capture elusive serial killer 'The Butcher'.

Hartnett's character, it turns out, is said murderer, forcing him to come up a speedy exit plan before the authorities close in – but not before he can get another couple of kills in.

"This individual that we're searching for won't panic," a voiceover starts to explain mid-way through the promo, who's presumably the woman leading the Philadelphia SWAT team on his tail. "He's realized he can't get out. He's going to try to cause chaos."

You can say that again... Not only does the teaser show him deliberately pushing a teen down the stairs, garroting someone shirtless, and monitoring a guy he's tied up via an encrypted app on his phone, it also sees him create an oil-based, glass bomb out of deep fat fryer oil...

Trap is set to release in UK and US cinemas on August 9.