First trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Trap sees Josh Hartnett as a serial killer on the run at a pop concert

The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Trap is here – and it looks like a wild ride.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is a normal, loving father who takes his daughter to see her favorite pop star...or so we think. The second she thanks her dad and says that this is the best day of her life – all hell breaks loose. When Cooper notices an increasingly heavy police presence at the show, he learns that they're there to catch a serial killer known as the Butcher and that the whole concert is a trap.

The cast includes Hayley Mills, Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail, and Saleka Shyamalan as pop singer Lady Raven in her first feature role.

M. Night Shyamalan funded the project himself, which allowed SAG-AFTRA to grant him a interim agreement to continue filming during the 2023 strikes. The film marks Shyamalan's first collaboration with Warner Bros. since Lady in the Water.

Hartnett was recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as physicist and Nobel Prize winner Ernest Lawrence. The role earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor. We're excited to see Hartnett in a more horror-adjacent role for the first time since Showtime's gothic horror drama Penny Dreadful.

Trap is set to hit theaters on August 9, pushed back just a bit from its initial August 2 release date.