The Until Dawn movie will not adapt the horror game story, but feature new characters and a fresh premise

A whole bunch of announcements about upcoming video game adaptations were made at CES 2025, including some new details on the Until Dawn movie. We now know that the new horror movie will not directly adapt the 2015 game, and will instead focus on a fresh story.

Per TechRadar, who were at the conference, Peter Stormare appeared on stage to tease the film. He'll be reprising his role from the games as Dr. Alan J. Hill in the movie and seems to be one of the only links between the stories as it stands. He confirmed the movie will be in the Until Dawn universe but it will have a new plot and cast of victims.

Some teaser images from the upcoming movie were also shown on stage but these haven't been made public yet. The original game came out in 2015 and featured a choose-your-own-adventure narrative that saw players take control of eight adults who have to try and survive the night. Based in the Blackwood Mountain, the story begins with ill-fated party at a secluded lodge.

Every decision causes ripples in the narrative, meaning there are hundreds of potential endings. Among the game stars were Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, but neither will be returning for the upcoming movie.

Instead, the project – directed by Shazam's David F. Sandberg – stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A'zion. It's due for release on April 25, 2025, but no trailer has been released yet.

