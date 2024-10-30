The studio behind Saw is developing a live-action adaptation of terrifying horror video game Outlast

Lionsgate is making a live-action adaptation of the survival horror game Outlast – and we are so ready.

According to Deadline, Roy Lee (It, Barbarian, Late Night with the Devil, Strange Darling) is set to produce the feature-length adaptation, with Outlast writer J.T. Petty (The Burrowers, Hellbenders) set to pen the script.

Outlast, a first-person psychological survival horror video game, was first released in 2013. The game follows an investigative journalist named Miles Upshur (voiced by Shawn Baichoo) who decides to investigate Mount Massive Asylum, a remote psychiatric hospital hidden in the mountains of Lake County, Colorado.

The main antagonists are known as Variants, creatures who were once human but were exposed to experiments and torture and eventually became frail, disfigured monsters. It's worth noting that most of the game takes place in the dark and that nearly every encounter with a Variant is a jump scare, and a Game Over usually means getting your organs ripped out.

"When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre," said Roy Lee. "Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I’m excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series’ dedicated fans."

The Outlast movie does not yet have a release date.