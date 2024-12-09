The next Evil Dead movie has an official title, and it sounds like it could be even more terrifying and intense than Evil Dead Rise

The title for the next Evil Dead sequel has been revealed, and it sounds like we're in for another bloody, drippy adventure.

Director Sébastien Vaniček posted the first page of the script on his Instagram, which is titled Evil Dead Burn. Check out the pic below.

Evil Dead Rise, directed by Lee Cronin, came out in 2023 and effectively re-launched the franchise, earning rave reviews and grossing $147 million against a budget of $14 million. Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland star as estranged sisters whose reunion is disrupted when their kids find a certain mysterious book and unleash an all-powerful demon.

Another Evil Dead sequel is on the way, this time directed by The Last Stop in Yuma County's Francis Galluppi.

Bruce Campbell, who starred in Sam Raimi's original trilogy and is set to executive produce Evil Dead Burn recently commented on the new pic: "Well, we're always going to make them pay some respects to the franchise. It's not even a franchise. This thing came out of really nowhere, We're two movies beyond Ash. So, the old guy, no one cares about him anymore. So, it's fine. It works good."

A post shared by Sébastien Vaniček (@sebvanicek) A photo posted by on

Vaniček is most known for helming the French horror Vermine (titled Infested in the United States). The film, which hit Hulu in April, sees a species of deadly spiders descend onto a French housing project, and was dubbed the "scariest film at Venice Film Festival." The film won Best Picture and Best Director at Fantastic Fest, and won a Special Jury Prize at the Sitges Film Festival.

Evil Dead Burn does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.