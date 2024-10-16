Evil Dead star explains how the next two movies will fit into the horror franchise's timeline: "It's not George Lucas intricate"

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has given some insight into the next two movies in the horror series and where they sit on the franchise timeline – but don't worry, it's not going to be too complicated.

"Well, we're always going to make them pay some respects to the franchise. It's not even a franchise. This thing came out of really nowhere," Campbell, who played the original trilogy's Ash Williams, told ScreenRant .

"It's been percolating for years in different directions. They just got to pay some homage. And there's always going to be a threat. So, it's not George Lucas intricate, you know, Jabba the Hutt and Chapter 9, 10, 11, 12, told in reverse. It's not that, but there will be some of that. There has to be. Hey, we're out of the cabin. We're well out of the cabin now. We're well beyond Ash. We're two movies beyond Ash. So, the old guy, no one cares about him anymore. So, it's fine. It works good."

The sixth and seventh movies in the series are currently untitled and plot details are still firmly under wraps. All we know so far is that Infested's Sébastien Vaniček will direct the sixth movie and The Last Stop in Yuma County's Francis Galluppi will take over for the seventh installment.

The last movie in the franchise was 2023's Evil Dead Rise. Directed by Lee Cronin, Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland star as estranged sisters whose reunion is disrupted when their kids find a certain mysterious book and unleash an all-powerful demon.

The two upcoming Evil Dead movies don't have release dates yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new horror movies still to come in 2024.