Terrifier 3 gets a full length trailer at last, and it's just as gory as we had hoped with flesh eating demons and killer clowns galore

Good news horror fans! After a string of gruesome teasers and short clips, we have finally got a full-length Terrifier 3 trailer, and it's even more bloody and brutal than we expected it to be. Are you ready?

The trailer opens 5 years later with Terrifier 2 final girl Sienna being urged to speak about how she "survived the most famous serial killer since Jack the Ripper," but she is sure her attacker is still alive. Elsewhere, as promised, we see some truly horrific scenes, from Art attacking a naked showering couple with a chainsaw and causing havoc with an axe at a local mall, to a haunting nativity scene including a pointed-toothed demon. But perhaps the most exciting part of the clip is at the end where we get a peek at Art and Sienna's final showdown. Check out the full video below.

TERRIFIER 3 | Official Trailer | Naughty Cut - YouTube Watch On

Directed by franchise creator Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 puts a spin on Art the Clown’s usual reign of carnage, which for the past two films has taken place on Halloween Night in Miles County. This time the serial killing entity suits up as Santa Claus, spreading merry horror through the town. But don't worry, in a The Nightmare Before Christmas kind of way, the movie mixes the spooky season with the festive period and drops just before Halloween, meaning you can enjoy it right up to Christmas Day.

For the past year, Leone has teased the upcoming slasher’s level of violence, claiming it is far more gory than the first two movies. That’s saying a lot seen as though the sequel had audience members puking in the movie theater. The movie has wrapped filming but is still in the editing process, in fact, Leone popped into the live chat before the trailer dropped and said, "Gotta run! We’re still sound mixing this beast of a film. Take care everyone and hope you enjoy it!"

The threequel seems to pick up where Terrifier 2 left off, where Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) seemed to defeat the murderous foe, but with him back for more it will be up to her again to kill him off once and for all. In the most recent Terrifier 3 teaser it was confirmed that Terrifier’s Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) is returning not as a victim, but as Art’s sidekick - which feels a bit ironic as Art ate her face off two movies ago.

Alongside LaVera and Scaffidi, the film welcomes back the man behind the clown paint David Howard Thornton, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Chris Jericho as Adam Burke. A few new faces are joining the cast two, including Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11.