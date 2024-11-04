Smile 2's opening scene is now online and you can watch it for free – but there's a catch

The opening scene of recently released horror movie Smile 2 is now available to watch online for free – but there's an appropriate twist if you want to press play.

The first seven minutes of the sequel are now streaming on the movie's official website, Bloody Disgusting reports, but the clip will only play if you smile. Visitors to the site are asked to turn on their webcam, and the video stops playing if you stop smiling – which is a whole lot of cheesing.

The movie stars Aladdin's Naomi Scott as Skye Riley, an ultra-famous pop star about to embark on a world tour who begins to experience increasingly terrifying (and inexplicable) events that force her to revisit her dark past.

Smile director Parker Finn returns to helm the sequel and the cast also includes The Boys season 4's Rosemarie DeWitt, The White Lotus' Lukas Gage, and returning cast member Kyle Gallner. GamesRadar+'s Smile 2 review called the film "a visually impressive sequel with solid performances, an expanding lore, and some genuinely scary moments, making it a very successful follow-up to a recent horror favorite."

The original movie, released in 2022, follows Rose (Sosie Bacon), a therapist who witnesses the suicide of one of her patients and is subsequently haunted by a string of eerily smiling people.

Smile 2 is out now. For more on the movie, take a look at our guide to the Smile 2 ending explained, or check out our picks of the best upcoming horror movies still on the way in 2024.