M3GAN is getting a unique rerelease, but people are divided over what it means for theaters

As part of Blumhouse’s 15th anniversary celebrations, the studio is bringing M3GAN back to screens just months before its sequel hits screens. However, the screenings will feature special tech that encourages audiences to use their smartphones.

To shake things up, M3GAN’s upcoming limited theatrical run will use new technology by Meta to give audiences the chance to communicate with the AI doll via a chatbot. As reported by Variety, the technology is called Movie Mate and allows viewers to use their Instagram accounts to access exclusive content, trivia, and behind-the-scenes info in real-time while the film is playing on screen.

To start the experience, attendees will DM the official @M3GAN Instagram account, and the chats will start rolling in. But it's not just messages as the experience will also include "exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films, and surprise special appearances in select markets," as per the press release.

However, fans are divided over the use of smartphones in cinemas. "I don't really want people to be looking at their brighter-than-the-sun screens in a dark room," said one Twitter user, and another echoed, "If this is for all showings, I won’t be seeing this in theaters." But some fans seem to be on board, as one replied, "If they are going to do this with movies that had previously been released, this might be a fun way to get people there."

The screening is part of Blumhouse’s Halfway to Halloween celebration. The studio will bring a selection of their best horror movies back to cinemas for one night only, with the special M3GAN screening taking place on April 30. Tickets are also on sale for The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle, which will show on May 7, and MA on May 14.

The M3GAN experience will take place just months before its sequel, M3GAN 2.0, is due to hit screens. Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sequel is set years after the original, where M3GAN was destroyed for being evil. However, with an even stronger killer robot looking to harm robot designer Gemma and her niece Cady, the team has no choice but to put M3GAN back together and make her faster, stronger, and more lethal in order to defeat the new enemy.

For now, the Halfway to Halloween screenings are only available in the US.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27.