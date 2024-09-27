Nosferatu movie trailer teaser is as chilling as it is cryptic, and it sounds like a full trailer is coming in a few days

It looks like a creepy new trailer for Nosferatu is on the way.

The official Twitter account for the movie posted a 30-second clip, which can be viewed below, that sees the camera pan up on what appears to be an ornate coffin. The caption reads, "‘Til you bid me come, shall you watch the world become as naught.'" We can only assume that this means a new standard-length trailer is on the way ahead of the film's Christmas Day release.

The movie is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him." Robert Eggers directs and penned the script.

Bills Skarsgard stars as Count Orlok aka Nosferatu himself, with Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, the real estate agent who unknowingly tries to broker a deal with the Count; Lily-Rose Depp as his wife Ellen, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

The upcoming gothic horror is a remake of the 1922 German film of the same name, which is a live-action adaptation of Bram Stoker's iconic novel Dracula. It was first announced back in 2015, with Anya Taylor-Joy being cast as Ellen in 2017. Harry Styles was also attached to the project at one point, presumably as Thomas Hutter (though fans went mad with rumors of him starring as the Count).

Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on December 25. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.