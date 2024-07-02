Mia Goth teases Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein movie: "It’s everything I wanted it to be and more"

Scream queen Mia Goth is set to once again take the big screen by storm with upcoming horror movie MaXXXine, which will bring to a close the X trilogy. However, the Pearl star isn't stopping there as she's currently in production on director Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Frankenstein movie too.

The actor will star in the Pan's Labyrinth filmmaker's highly anticipated adaptation of the beloved Mary Shelley novel - and it seems that she is just as excited about it as we are. Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast ahead of the release of MaXXXine, Goth teases that it's set to be something special.

She revealed: "It’s been amazing. It’s everything that I wanted it to be and more. I love Guillermo, I love working with him, he’s an incredible director, everyone knows that, but he’s also such a wonderful person. And I’m very excited."

Set to release on Netflix, Frankenstein will also star Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Ineson (ahead of him joining the MCU where he will play the villainous Galactus). Other details are currently unknown but shooting is due to wrap this autumn.

(Image credit: Getty)

Following that, Goth is also set to star in Marvel's upcoming R-rated Blade reboot, a project she remains optimistic about despite numerous setbacks including two directors departing the movie. However, as the actor tells us, she hopes to take on projects outside the world of horror in the future: "I want to try everything. It’s not that I want to leave horror, but I want to continue to test myself, challenge myself, and try new things."

The future looks bright for Goth who shot to stardom following her stellar turns in every film in the X trilogy. With that series coming to a conclusion, will she miss it at all? Goth admits that she is ready to say goodbye and will forever be thankful for the opportunities it opened up for her: "I don’t feel sad, I feel incredibly grateful - no one could have seen any of this. When I first met Ti [West, director] we were just discussing X, I didn’t know about playing the older Pearl, the prequel, or MaXXXine. It just evolved into something so creatively fulfilling and I feel like we have explored everything possible in this trilogy. I’m grateful and excited to move forward."

MaXXXine releases in theaters worldwide on July 5. Frankenstein meanwhile is currently undated. Keep your eyes peeled for more from our interview with Goth, alongside director Ti West, later this week on our website and the Inside Total Film podcast.

