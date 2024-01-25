Guillermo del Toro and the Frankenstein cast unite for sweet picture as they assemble for filming

The cast of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie has assembled for an adorable picture, and it's made us even more excited for the movie to arrive.

In the photo, which you can see below, Del Toro, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance pose together in a restaurant. Everyone is looking pretty smiley – though we're not sure the tone of the movie will be as sunny, considering Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is the quintessential Gothic horror.

A post shared by Jeff Regular (@paitoronto) A photo posted by on

Although, of course, this isn't the entire, stacked cast of the movie – there's also Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Game of Thrones's David Bradley, Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery, Ahsoka's Lars Mikkelsen, Sex/Live's Sofia Galasso, and All Quiet on the Western Front's Felix Kammerer.

Isaac is playing Dr. Frankenstein, with Elordi as the Monster. Originally, Andrew Garfield was said to be part of the line-up, rumored as the Monster.

While we can assume the film will at least loosely follow the plot of Shelley's classic, it is unclear how Del Toro might change the source material – at the moment, the project is pretty much entirely shrouded in mystery. We don't even know who the other members of the cast are playing, though Goth reportedly could be Dr. Frankenstein's love interest. With a line-up this impressive, though, it's clear this is a project to start getting excited about.

Del Toro's Frankenstein movie doesn't yet have a release date, but it will be headed to Netflix. While you wait, check out our guide to the best horror movies if this cast photo has you in a spooky mood.