Blade star Mia Goth is still optimistic about the Marvel reboot, despite numerous setbacks

Marvel's Blade reboot might be plagued by setbacks, but Mia Goth is still feeling good about the movie.

Just recently, the second director dropped out of the MCU film, and the star of the original movies Wesley Snipes has even poked fun at the issues facing the movie. The Blade reboot was announced way back in 2019.

"They really care, they do," Goth told Deadline at the premiere of MaXXXine, her next film. "They want to make a great movie. That's the sense that I get from them and that feels good."

She echoed a similar sentiment with ET, who asked if she's optimistic if Blade will actually happen. "Yeah, I am. Very much so," she said.

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, Goth was playing the villain Lilith in one version of the film, which would've been set in the '20s. It's unclear whether she'll still be in that role in the final version of the movie.

Per THR's latest update, the next version of Blade will be set in the present day and will be rewritten over the summer. It'll then go out to directors this fall.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which hits theaters this July 26 in the US and July 25 in the UK. It'll see Wade Wilson and Wolverine joining forces to try and save the multiverse, with plenty of Loki references sprinkled into the marketing so far.

