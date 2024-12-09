Horror sickos can wake up in Bill Skarsgard's bed from Nosferatu with this full-size coffin prop that costs $25,000 - now that's bang for your buck
Sure, why not
In case you had a spare $25,000 lying around, Focus Features has released a full-size replica of the coffin Bill Skarsgard crawls out of in Nosferatu.
"For the best sleep of your life. A full-size replica Sarcophagus bed as featured in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. Hand crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings," the product listing on NBC's official merchandise website states. "These highly collectible Sarcophagi also feature a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown. Beds are made to order. Limited run."
There's also a Nosferatu popcorn bucket, but this is a bit more cool. The upcoming Eggers pic serves as a remake of the 1922 pre-code silent film that is based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker (and responsible for a timeless Spongebob meme), starring Skarsgard as the titular creepy count. Per the official synopsis, the film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.
Eggers previously told Total Film that Skarsgard's Count Orlok is a "scary, smelly corpse," so at least the $25,000 coffin is just a replica.
Nosferatu is set to release on December 25 in the US and on January 1 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and skip right to our list of movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.