Horror sickos can wake up in Bill Skarsgard's bed from Nosferatu with this full-size coffin prop that costs $25,000 - now that's bang for your buck

In case you had a spare $25,000 lying around, Focus Features has released a full-size replica of the coffin Bill Skarsgard crawls out of in Nosferatu.

"For the best sleep of your life. A full-size replica Sarcophagus bed as featured in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. Hand crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings," the product listing on NBC's official merchandise website states. "These highly collectible Sarcophagi also feature a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown. Beds are made to order. Limited run."

There's also a Nosferatu popcorn bucket, but this is a bit more cool. The upcoming Eggers pic serves as a remake of the 1922 pre-code silent film that is based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker (and responsible for a timeless Spongebob meme), starring Skarsgard as the titular creepy count. Per the official synopsis, the film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

Eggers previously told Total Film that Skarsgard's Count Orlok is a "scary, smelly corpse," so at least the $25,000 coffin is just a replica.

Nosferatu is set to release on December 25 in the US and on January 1 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and skip right to our list of movie release dates.