Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers says Bill Skarsgård is unrecognizable in the role of vampire Count Orlok – even more so than he was as Pennywise.

"There are things that are Schreck-like but I felt we had to do something else," Eggers says in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film, which hits shelves this week. "Basically I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight.

"He’s so transformed in every aspect that I don’t know if people will give him the credit. You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the It make-up; you can’t detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that’s his performance."

Max Schreck played Count Orlok in the original 1922 Nosferatu, and that iconic makeup look was recreated in Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake. It was also in Tobe Hooper’s miniseries of Stephen King’s vampire novel Salem’s Lot. But it's clear that Eggers is going for something different here.

Eggers has been trying to make his own version of Nosferatu since 2015, with the film meant to be his second movie, after The Witch. The second-ever adaptation of the 1922 German silent film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

The cast includes Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter (who you can see in our exclusive image above), Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Ann Harding, Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.

Nosferatu will be released on December 25, 2024.

