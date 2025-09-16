Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Matthew Lillard teases his Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich could return again "if the movie's successful"

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 stars Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich have teased their upcoming appearances in the video game movie sequel – and it sounds like we're in for a treat.

Lillard is back as William Afton, while Ulrich will play a mystery role.

"I am thrilled to have [Skeet] in the community," Lillard said at Silver Scream Con (H/T Bloody Disgusting). "I saw his performance this week. They're gonna love it. He's playing a great character. If the movie's successful, hopefully he comes back."

Lillard added: "We've seen how voracious this Five Nights community is, and I just think it's lovely to have him a part of it. I'm glad Scott [Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy's creator] brought him in."

As for Ulrich, he's also excited to reunite with Lillard. "I always love spending time with Matt," Ulrich said. "He's one of the greatest people I know, quite honestly. As you guys have experienced, he's such a giving man. I always like spending time with him, and [Five Nights at Freddy's 2] was no exception."

Last year, Lillard spoke to us about playing William Afton, the big bad of the FNAF universe. "I had no idea what I was getting into when we started. I didn't play Five Nights, but my kids did. And so when the offer came through, it was my middle kid, Ace, who was like, 'You have to take this job. William Afton is this huge role,'" he explained. "And same with the director [Emma Tammi]. The director's like, look, there's not a lot to do in the first movie, but he's the center of the universe in terms of evil. And having been left out of many a sequel, I was very excited about the idea of being able to lean into a community. You know, at some point very early on, the creator of the game [Scott Cawthon]. He said in a year or so, people aren't gonna be able to imagine William Afton without thinking about you."

You'll be able to see Lillard and Ulrich in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 this December 5 – and Lillard is also returning in Scream 7, though there's no word on Ulrich yet.

