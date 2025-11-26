Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Matthew Lillard says he and his Scream "husband" Skeet Ulrich are "supposed to" do at least one more FNAF movie together: "I think where the relationship goes is really interesting"

Exclusive: Matthew Lillard says we might be seeing much more of William Afton and Henry Emily's rather strained relationship

Matthew Lillard says Five Nights at Freddy's 2 won't be the last time we'll see Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily.

"When it came to Skeet, [creator Scott Cawthon] was like, 'What do you think about Skeet to play this role?' I thought it made total sense. The relationship between the two characters – it's on an interesting path, that's all I can say," Lillard tells GamesRadar+, when asked about the casting process.

Ulrich plays Henry Emily, the overarching protagonist of the FNAF video games, who makes his first appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. In the games and tie-in novels, Henry (first mentioned in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 video game as a missing person) is the co-founder of the Freddy Fazbear franchise who created the animatronics alongside none other than William Afton – played by Lillard.

Lauren Milici
