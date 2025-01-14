Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 set photo reveals an important new location that might have debunked a big Easter egg from the first movie

A new look at Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has been revealed - and it may or may not debunk a fan theory about an Easter egg in the first movie.

If you saw Five Nights at Freddy's, you might remember that the pizzeria is, uh, no longer standing by the end of the film. Not to worry, however, because a new pizzeria location has arrived - and it's only a little less rundown than its predecessor. Check out the photos below.

It's been theorized that the sequel will adapt the plot of the second game, which takes place at the "new and improved" Freddy Fazbear's Pizza - and just makes sense sequentially. ScreenRant, however, poses the theory that the second movie may very well adapt the plot of the third game, given that the events of the 2023 movie are similar to what happens in FNAF 3 i.e. William Afton becoming Springtrap. The third game sees the pizzeria turned into a haunted attraction - which goes just as well as you think it would.

We also see a version of Circus Baby in the first film for a brief second, leading fans to theorize that Circus Baby's Entertainment and Rental might be the location for the second movie - but given the new location photos, it looks like that may have been a false alarm.

The 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2' Movie Sign REVEALED!!Here are some HIGHER QUALITY Images of the SIGN!!where we can now see some stars outlining the sign!#FNAF #FNAFMovie #FiveNightsAtFreddys #FNAFMovie2 #FiveNightsAtFreddys pic.twitter.com/rDKlvGY2f7January 10, 2025

Five Night's at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.