First reactions for The Boys and Yellowjackets stars' new horror movie are calling it "absolutely bonkers" and "genuinely brilliant"

The first reactions are in for new horror movie Companion – and viewers are calling the film, produced by Barbarian director Zach Cregger, "absolutely bonkers," "wickedly funny," and "a blast."

The Boys star Jack Quaid plays Josh, while Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher is Iris, a duo in a less-than-conventional relationship. For one thing, Iris is a robot and, more specifically, a sex bot.

"Part darkly comedic satire, part high concept horror, #CompanionMovie is ALL kinds of fun!" said one critic of the movie. "It transcends its first act twist, delivering a new contemporary cult classic. Genuinely brilliant stuff. Sophie Thatcher & Jack Quaid turn in champion-level work."

"#CompanionMovie is TONS of fun in its own uniquely twisted way," tweeted another . Sophie Thatcher & Jack Quaid absolutely kill it, and the duo are a blast to watch bounce off each other. The script could have been tidied up at points, but it's still a great time in theaters. Well worth seeing!"

"HOLY CRAP! You're not prepared for #CompanionMovie! It's brilliant, twisted and wickedly funny," another critic wrote . "A clever allegory on toxic relationships. BUT the less you know the better! Sophie Thatcher is *absolutely incredible*! I simply can't wait to tell you more soon!"

"Companion is absolutely bonkers & full of twisted fun," says another tweet . "While the trailer shows way too much, don't worry, there are still lots of surprises in store. Brilliantly touches on themes of controlling abusive relationships. Sophie Thatcher & Jack Quaid are incredible!"

"So #CompanionMovie is a blast. A clever take on abusive relationships and controlling behavior, along with sharp jabs at technology and its ability to alienate," wrote one more . "Don't watch the trailer. Go in unspoiled and enjoy the many twists. Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher are excellent."

Companion arrives in theaters on January 31. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies coming our way in 2025.