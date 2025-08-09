Final Destination 7 gets the green light after the success of the latest movie

Death isn't done with the franchise that sees characters getting extravagantly killed off following the news that another Final Destination film is on the way. The announcement should come as no surprise, given the massive success of Final Destination: Bloodlines, which was released this year and earned an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also made a killing at the box office, grabbing $285 million, proving that audiences still love seeing a group of unfortunate people thinking they can outsmart death, and now a new batch is set to suffer the same issues.

Confirmed in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, New Line has called in the co-writer of Bloodlines, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen a brand new script that will follow on from the recent chapter. Currently, Taylor is the only returning creative force coming back for the next movie, with no confirmation on whether directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will be joining her.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of claret-covered story Taylor can piece together following the events of Bloodlines, which saw a family and their generational death-dodging come back to give a family tree a severe pruning. Not to give too much away, but none of them made it out alive, so we can only assume a bunch of fresh-faced souls will question why so many unexpected accidents are happening in quick succession and what they can do to stop it (plot twist - they can't).

