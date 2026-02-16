Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers will appear in less than a quarter of Scream 7, but it will be the most fans have seen her since 2000

News
By published

Gale Weathers may have been sidelined

Scream
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

We've got bad news, horror fans. Although Courteney Cox is returning for Scream 7, the Friends star's sassy weather girl Gale Weathers won't have that much screentime.

According to an unofficial Scream news account on Twitter, Cox will have just 22 minutes of screen time in Scream 7. We have to take this news with a pinch of salt until Paramount confirms. But, judging by the Scream 7 trailer, which includes just one shot of Weathers, we can see how she may be absent for most of the movie.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.