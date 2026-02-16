Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers will appear in less than a quarter of Scream 7, but it will be the most fans have seen her since 2000
Gale Weathers may have been sidelined
We've got bad news, horror fans. Although Courteney Cox is returning for Scream 7, the Friends star's sassy weather girl Gale Weathers won't have that much screentime.
According to an unofficial Scream news account on Twitter, Cox will have just 22 minutes of screen time in Scream 7. We have to take this news with a pinch of salt until Paramount confirms. But, judging by the Scream 7 trailer, which includes just one shot of Weathers, we can see how she may be absent for most of the movie.
In the clip, the journalist pulls up in a news van and meets with Neve Campbell's final girl, Sidney Prescott, presumably after the murders have already started taking place. However, the ambitious news reporter will finally get what she has been waiting 30 years for. In a leaked clip online, we see the two talking on a chat show, where Weathers gets to conduct a sit-down interview with Prescott.
Despite Cox's Scream 7 runtime feeling a little short, it will actually be the most that fans have seen of her in the franchise since Scream 3. After Weathers made it big, moved to the city, and separated from Dewey, we have seen less of her in newer movies. The character only showed up in a scene or two in both Scream 5 and 6.
The upcoming sequel shines the spotlight on Prescott once again. Despite moving away from Woodsboro and building a new life in a quiet town, Scream 7 sees Ghostface return to target Sidney and her daughter (Isabel May). Director Kevin Williamson has confirmed that the new movie will focus primarily on these two characters, telling Empire Magazine, "It's continuing the legacy of Sidney Prescott. It's about her daughter. It's about family."
Scream 7 also welcomes back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, as well as Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) and David Arquette (Dewey), despite their characters seemingly dying earlier in the franchise.
Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
