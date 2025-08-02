A Quiet Place 3 confirms release date and John Krasinski's return as writer and director

A Quiet Place 3 is finally moving forward with writer and director John Krasinski, as Paramount Pictures just confirmed a release date. The threequel, officially titled A Quiet Place Part III, will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

Yes, we know that's almost two years from now after a 4-year wait since the release of A Quiet Place: Part II in 2021, but at least we now have a date in sight and a new story to look forward to.

Although the cast has not been confirmed yet, we would expect to see Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds returning as the Abbott family for a new face-off against the blind extraterrestrial creatures that have invaded the Earth.

The third movie was confirmed shortly after the sequel, but the team has only started to work on it this year, according to producer Brad Fuller.

"We're starting to put it together right now," he said last March. "You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director. Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him. He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [A Quiet Place 3]."

It seems like the moment has come, and Krasinski is resuming his duties as writer, director and producer of the upcoming horror film.

Fuller also clarified that we'll be seeing more spin-offs in the future too. "We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more Quiet Place movies beyond that," he revealed.

A prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, was released in 2024, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn. The story followed a terminally ill woman and her gorgeous cat during the start of the alien invasion in New York City.

Plot details about A Quiet Place: Part III have yet to be revealed, as well as how it will connect to the ending of A Quiet Place: Part II.

Plot details about A Quiet Place: Part III have yet to be revealed, as well as how it will connect to the ending of A Quiet Place: Part II.