A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"

Rest assured, A Quiet Place 3 is still happening, but it might be a while before we see it. The upcoming movie is on a bit of a go-slow development wise thanks in no small to director and star John Krasinski's booming schedule.

A third mainline entry in the horror series was confirmed shortly after A Quiet Place Part 2 arrived in 2022. However, according to producer Brad Fuller, movement has only really started now, almost three years later.

"We're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director," he tells The Direct. "Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him. He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [A Quiet Place 3]."

(Image credit: Paramount)

In the time since A Quiet Place came out in 2018, Krasinski has appeared in both Marvel and DC films (the former as Reed Richards for an alternate timeline, the latter as Superman for League of Super-Pets) and been cast as Jack Ryan for the hit Amazon Prime show of the same name. His portrayal as Jack might be the hold up, since a movie is now on the way after the TV series ended after four successful seasons.

He's been in numerous other productions big and small along the way too. Krasinski's in-demand these days, and that’s tricky for any franchise where he’s been director, writer and lead actor across different installments.

Fuller clarifies that A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel from 2024 starring Lupita Nyong'o, definitely wasn’t intended as any sort of trilogy-ender, teasing we’ll be seeing more spin-offs too. "We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more Quiet Place movies beyond that," he adds.

Emily Blunt is expected to return for A Quiet Place 3, whenever it happens, playing Evelyn, the widow to Krasinski's character. She continues to help their children survive in a world where sound-sensitive aliens have taken over, forcing what remains of society to operate as discreetly as possible.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll keep our ears to the ground for more rumblings. Our list of the best horror movies on Netflix will give you plenty of scares while you wait.