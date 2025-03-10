A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"

News
By
published

The third main A Quiet Place movie is starting development, but John Krasinski is still too busy right now

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
(Image credit: Paramount)

Rest assured, A Quiet Place 3 is still happening, but it might be a while before we see it. The upcoming movie is on a bit of a go-slow development wise thanks in no small to director and star John Krasinski's booming schedule.

A third mainline entry in the horror series was confirmed shortly after A Quiet Place Part 2 arrived in 2022. However, according to producer Brad Fuller, movement has only really started now, almost three years later.

"We're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director," he tells The Direct. "Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him. He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [A Quiet Place 3]."

A Quiet Place: Day One

(Image credit: Paramount)

In the time since A Quiet Place came out in 2018, Krasinski has appeared in both Marvel and DC films (the former as Reed Richards for an alternate timeline, the latter as Superman for League of Super-Pets) and been cast as Jack Ryan for the hit Amazon Prime show of the same name. His portrayal as Jack might be the hold up, since a movie is now on the way after the TV series ended after four successful seasons.

He's been in numerous other productions big and small along the way too. Krasinski's in-demand these days, and that’s tricky for any franchise where he’s been director, writer and lead actor across different installments.

Fuller clarifies that A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel from 2024 starring Lupita Nyong'o, definitely wasn’t intended as any sort of trilogy-ender, teasing we’ll be seeing more spin-offs too. "We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more Quiet Place movies beyond that," he adds.

Emily Blunt is expected to return for A Quiet Place 3, whenever it happens, playing Evelyn, the widow to Krasinski's character. She continues to help their children survive in a world where sound-sensitive aliens have taken over, forcing what remains of society to operate as discreetly as possible.

We'll keep our ears to the ground for more rumblings. Our list of the best horror movies on Netflix will give you plenty of scares while you wait.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Beyond the Spider-Verse star reveals he's yet to start recording his lines as "a lot of things" are still being figured out
The Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two
Dune 3: Everything we know so far about Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two
Dune 3 is now in pre-production as Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel prepares to start filming this summer
Sinners
The most exciting upcoming horror movies coming in 2025 and beyond
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Bad news, webheads: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reportedly has "no plans" to release in 2025
Latest in Horror Movies
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Train to Busan passengers
Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel
Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson says he got so scared watching a horror movie that he fell asleep holding two kitchen knives: "I'm too sensitive"
Latest in News
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
More about horror movies
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey

It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025

Train to Busan passengers

Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Absolute Batman in the snow.
Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teases the arrival of Robin, crossovers with Superman and Wonder Woman, and building up to the Joker
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American