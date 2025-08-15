8 months after it was pulled from Paramount's 2025 theatrical slate, Dakota Johnson's mysterious new horror movie confirms surprise streaming release

Following months of confusion, Dakota Fanning's new horror movie Vicious will be releasing after all – though, and here's the bad news for big screen enthusiasts, it won't be showing in theaters anymore.

Eight months after it was pulled from Paramount's theatrical calendar, the studio has confirmed that the super mysterious flick will premiere on its streaming platform and digital formats on October 10 instead. A trailer has yet to be released.

Written and directed by The Strangers' Bryan Bertino, Vicious centers on Fanning's Polly, a young woman "who receives a gift from a late-night visitor and becomes trapped in a world where reality is not what it seems." Emily Mitchell, Klea Scott, Mary McCormack (Heels), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Devyn Nakoda (Scream VI), and Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things) round out the cast.

Having made her acting debut when she was just five years old, it's hardly surprising that now-31-year-old Fanning is no stranger to making horror movies. Before Vicious, she'd previously appeared in the likes of War of the Worlds, Hide and Seek, and last year's The Watchers.

"[It's] very different from anything I've done before," she previously said of the new movie in an interview with Deadline. "It was an insane experience in the best way. I loved it and really can't wait to see it. You make something and you think it's one way, and then sometimes you see it and it changes and you discover new things, and I'm still kind of high on the experience of making [Vicious]. It was really, really fulfilling."

