Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender cast reunite for wholesome behind the scenes photo as work on season 2 begins

Ahead of season 2 going into production, Netflix has posted a sweet photo of the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Showing off their copies of the season 2 scripts, the group are presumably preparing for their first table read.

The post comes soon after the streamer released a short first look teaser at Netflix Geeked Week, which showed little more than someone preparing to do some Earthbending. The season will see a new character - an Earthbender named Toph - enter the story. It was recently announced that Miya Cech, who appeared in Netflix series Beef, had been cast in the role.

Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender was released on Netflix in February this year, and shot to the top of the streamer's charts with over 20 million views in its first week. It's no surprise that it's been quickly renewed for a second and third season, with the latter being the final season planned for the show.

THE GAANG HAS ASSEMBLED FOR SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/fRfK2cIyweSeptember 25, 2024

It's based on the animated show of the same name that ran for 3 seasons in the mid-to-late 2000s. Following the story of 12-year-old Aang, the show is set in a world where people wield the power to manipulate one of the four elements - a power known as 'bending'.

As well as the addition of Cech as Toph, there are also other changes we can expect for season 2 - including new showrunners. Co-executive producer Christine Boylan and executive producer Jabbar Raisani are stepping up to lead the show's second season, with previous showrunner Albert Kim stepping down from the role after the first. Boylan is known for her work on long-running shows like Castle and Once Upon a Time, while Raisani has a background in VFX. He's worked on beloved franchises, including Games of Thrones and Stranger Things.

There's no set release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 yet, but given that it's only just going into production, it's likely it won't drop on Netflix until late 2025 or early 2026.

