Netflix reveals cryptic first look at The Last Airbender season 2 to mark the beginning of production

Netflix has revealed a cryptic first look at the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender during its Netflix Geeked week.

In the new clip, which you can watch above, we see someone preparing to do what looks to be Earthbending. That's all the clip shows, though, so we'll have to wait to find out more.

The fantasy series, an adaptation of Nickelodeon's hit animated show of the mid-to-late 2000s, debuted in February and quickly rose to the top of the streamer's charts in over 70 countries. Avatar clocked up almost 20 million views in its first week and was quickly renewed for a second and a (final) third season.

Despite its successes, it wasn't without its controversy. A pre-release interview with Sokka actor Ian Ousley on Entertainment Weekly led to some fears that the source material's story arc for the Water Tribe member would be toned down from character's hard-headed and sexist beginnings.

In response, Ousley told GamesRadar+, "The animated show really is the heart and soul of what our live-action show is. We were not trying to take out anything."

Ousley continued, "Obviously we took out that element, but he still has that attitude. Not a sexist attitude, but it’s morphed into more of – in Sokka and Katara’s relationship – 'I'm the leader and you’re the follower' situation. Stuff like that. He's still the Sokka we know and love from the cartoon. I don’t even think fans would notice some of those things, honestly, [when] watching our show… He definitely still has his arcs and his lessons in the show."

The second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender will also have new showrunners. Co-executive producer Christine Boylan and executive producer Jabbar Raisani will take the reins of the Netflix series, with previous showrunner Albert Kim stepping down after just one year.

