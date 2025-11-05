Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says he "did this [season] for George [R.R. Martin]," and the Game of Thrones creator has "only been a benefit to this show"
"It's been a delightful experience"
George R.R. Martin's on-screen universe is soon expanding again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new Game of Thrones spin-off based on the author's Dunk and Egg novellas.
Showrunner Ira Parker recently spoke about the show at New York Comic Con (via Temple of Geek), and it sounds like he kept Martin at the forefront of his mind while he made the show.
"They say when you're writing that you should not try to please everybody, that you shouldn't write for the audience, that you should pick one person and you should write for them. And this season, season 1, I did that for George," Parker revealed. "The fact that he's happy makes me very happy as well, too."
Martin does indeed sound very happy with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, taking to his Not a Blog page in January to share praise for what he'd seen so far. "Ira [Parker, showrunner] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production," Martin wrote. "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall."
"He's only been a benefit to this show," Parker also said. "He's only been a benefit to me… It's been a delightful experience."
The author previously made headlines when he took to his page to criticize upcoming changes in House of the Dragon season 3. "And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…" he wrote, after detailing objections to the show cutting Maelor.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming next January 18. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming TV shows of this year and beyond.
