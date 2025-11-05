Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says he "did this [season] for George [R.R. Martin]," and the Game of Thrones creator has "only been a benefit to this show"

News
By published

"It's been a delightful experience"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer grabs
(Image credit: HBO)

George R.R. Martin's on-screen universe is soon expanding again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new Game of Thrones spin-off based on the author's Dunk and Egg novellas.

Showrunner Ira Parker recently spoke about the show at New York Comic Con (via Temple of Geek), and it sounds like he kept Martin at the forefront of his mind while he made the show.

"He's only been a benefit to this show," Parker also said. "He's only been a benefit to me… It's been a delightful experience."

The author previously made headlines when he took to his page to criticize upcoming changes in House of the Dragon season 3. "And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…" he wrote, after detailing objections to the show cutting Maelor.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.