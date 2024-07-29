House of the Dragon season 2, episode 8 trailer teases an epic finale as the realm goes to war

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Season Finale Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

House of the Dragon season 2 is fast approaching its finale, and a new trailer for the final episode teases one epic send-off for the show's second season.

"The dragons dance, and men are like dust under their feet," Criston Cole warns ominously. "We march now toward our annihilation." We see the Green army on the move, accompanied by Daeron Targaryen and his dragon Tessarion, while Rhaenyra, wearing her gold crown, rallies her dragonseeds.

In King's Landing, Aemond tries to get Helaena to fly to war on her dragon Dreamfyre, and we see him and Vhagar apparently burning a village. The trailer also includes ships taking to the ocean and, of course, plenty of dragons.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 3, so we can expect the season 2 finale to set up what's still to come.

"Hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them," showrunner Ryan Condal told us of an at the time hypothetical season 3. "And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."

You can watch the House of the Dragon season 2 finale on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.