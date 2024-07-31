House of the Dragon season 2 finale has partly leaked online, and major spoilers are everywhere

House of the Dragon season 2 has suffered a major leak, with key scenes from the finale making it to the internet days before the finale is supposed to premiere on HBO.

According to Variety, approximately 30 minutes of leaked footage made its way to TikTok on an account which has since been taken down. But those clips have made it to Reddit and Twitter, meaning the internet is rife with spoilers for the season finale. We won't go into any details here, but it's safe to say that you should tread carefully until the episode airs if you want to avoid the spoilers.

The House of the Dragon season 1 finale also leaked ahead of its airing, and Game of Thrones suffered multiple leaks across its run. Season 8 was especially affected by leaks.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7 set the board for one dramatic finale, with Daemon finally raising an army at Harrenhal, Rhaenyra bringing the dragonseeds plot to fruition, and Aemond turning back from Dragonstone when he saw the newly claimed dragons (including Vermithor).

The show has already been renewed for season 3, too, so we hopefully won't have too long to wait to see what happens next.

"Hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them," showrunner Ryan Condal recently told us of an at the time hypothetical season 3. "And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."

