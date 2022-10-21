PSA: House of the Dragon season 1 finale spoilers are out there

The House of the Dragon season one finale has leaked online, which means the next couple of days will be like walking through a minefield if you're trying to avoid spoilers.

As first reported by IGN (opens in new tab), early streams of House of the Dragon's tenth episode have appeared online and are being discussed on social media. We won't share any of the details here, but we have independently verified that the leaked episode is out there. Of course, the finale is when you can expect the most consequential events of the season to come to fruition, so there's a good chance you'll stumble across major plot points if you aren't careful to avoid them.

Now, here's where we'll talk about spoilers for all House of the Dragon episodes 1-9. If you aren't caught up, turn back now.

In House of the Dragon episode 9, we saw the greens; the Targaryen faction led by Queen Allicent and the Hand, Otto Hightower; successfully install Aegon II as King of the Seven Kingdoms. However, at the end of the episode we see Princess Rhaenys Targaryen crash the party atop her dragon, Meleys, and threaten to roast the greens with dragon fire.

The blacks, the faction supporting Princess Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, were entirely absent from the episode, but one can only assume they also aren't going to be happy when they see Aegon II sitting on the Iron Throne. In the preview for the finale that aired after episode 9, we see Prince Daemon aggressively arguing for action against the greens with Rhaenyra, and well, let's face it, there wouldn't be a show if the greens and the blacks just settled on a friendly agreement. Expect fire and blood in the House of the Dragon season one finale.

