House of the Dragon season finale trailer teases the show's biggest battle yet

House of the Dragon's season finale is nearly here. Episode 10, titled 'The Black Queen', has been released and it looks like we can expect the biggest battle of the show yet as the Targaryen civil war well and truly kicks off.

Warning: House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers ahead!

"The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children," Rhaenys (Eve Best) warns the usurped heir at her home in Dragonstone, fresh from making a scene at Aegon's coronation with her dragon Meleys at the end of episode 9. "You cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers. They stole your birthright," Daemon (Matt Smith) adds.

The blacks (that's Rhaenyra and her allies) plan to lay siege to the Red Keep, with Rhaenyra's oldest son Jacerys offering up himself and his brother Lucerys to go and fight the greens (AKA Alicent, Aegon, and co.).

Meanwhile, Daemon goes to wake the dragon Vermithor, also known as the Bronze Fury, singing to him in High Valyrian in an attempt to tame him and get more dragon power on side. Vermithor is almost 100 years old and once belonged to King Jahaerys, Rhaenrya's great-grandfather and King Viserys' predecessor. He hasn't had a rider since Jaehaerys' death and has instead remained in his lair on Dragonstone.

We also see Ser Erryk, who previously helped Rhaenys escape from the Red Keep in episode 9, pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra. Emma D'arcy's Targaryen heir also meets with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) at Dragonstone. This is the same spot where she met with Daemon back in episode 2 to retrieve the dragon egg he stole, but this time the pair are on the same side.

