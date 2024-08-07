Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on why he will never watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is no doubt one of the most popular TV shows around right now, with season 2 ending in a drama-filled finale and season 3 already announced. But one person who isn't tuning in is Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

"I just can't watch it, I think for me I have just spent too long there," said Harington in an interview with Associated Press at the Industry season 3 premiere. But despite not being a viewer, the star still wishes the cast and crew well, adding, "I hear it's wonderful and going really well but I don't think I'll ever watch that show."

The Game of Thrones prequel series takes place almost 200 years before the events of the main show as the Targaryen siblings fought over the Iron Throne, causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. But despite the clear links, the GOT star still refrains from tuning in. Harington starred as secret Targaryen bastard Jon Snow in Game of Thrones and became its titular character, later joining forces with Daenerys Targaryen to defeat the Ice King and save The Seven Kingdoms from a never-ending winter.

But the star stayed with the series for the whole 8 seasons spanning over 8 years, which makes his not wanting to return to Westeros quite understandable. "I don't think I'll watch Game of Thrones again for very many years, it's taken a few years to put it in the rearview mirror," said Harington.

The spin-off went full-on GOT in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 which showed Daemon having a vision reminiscent of The Song of Ice and Fire , including Daenerys rising from the ashes with three Dragon hatchlings. However, the Mother of Dragons was played by another actor rather than GOT star Emilia Clarke.

As for Harington, his appearance as a Lord in season 3 of the London-based financial drama Industry marks the star's first return to television in a full capacity since GOT. "I think now was the right time," added the star. Industry returns to BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and HBO in the US on August 11, 2024.

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky NOW in the UK. For more, check out the House of the Dragon season 2 episode list and House of the Dragon timeline.