House of the Dragon's 'new' Daenerys actor addresses stepping into the iconic Game of Thrones role in Daemon's vision: "I had a blast"

The star behind one of House of the Dragon season 2 ’s most talked-about moments from the finale has finally spoken up about playing the ‘new’ Mother of Dragons in a surprise scene.

Imogen Ruby Little, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it moment, took to Instagram to speak out about the role. "My pleasure to join the cast of HOTD, step into an iconic role, and an honor to bring such an influential character to life, even for a minute in time, I had a blast," said the star. "Absolutely over the moon to have been given this opportunity!"

Although she never speaks and we can only see her from the back, Little plays the iconic Mother of Dragons during Daemon’s vision at Harenhall . The King Consort's prophecy begins when he touches Harrenhal's George R.R. Martin reminiscent tree and starts to hallucinate The Song of Ice and Fire , starting with a horrific war resulting in the death of the dragons, a three-eyed raven, the ice king, and the birth of a new dragon queen rising from the ashes with three dragon eggs.

Game of Thrones fans actually saw this play out in real-time when Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, walked into her husband's burning funeral pyre and emerged unscathed with three newly hatched dragons, the first dragons born in many years. This sets her on a path toward the Iron Throne and join forces with Jon Snow (Ice and Fire) to save The Realm from The Ice King, just as Daemon sees it.

Daemon’s vision played just one part in the drama-filled House of the Dragon season 2 finale , which set the series up for war in House of the Dragon season 3 . At the end of the episode, we saw armies and fleets on both sides of Team Green and Team Black march toward Harrenhal and sail to The Gullet, where they will fight for the crown.

All that is left to wonder now, is whether or not Daenerys will appear in the series again, either in Daemon or Helaena’s dreams.

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky NOW in the UK. To catch up on everything from the finale, see our House of the Dragon season 2 ending explained . For more, check out the House of the Dragon season 2 episode list and House of the Dragon timeline.