A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's six episodes reportedly run "roughly 30 minutes" each, and fans aren't impressed: "30-minute episodes for a Game of Thrones TV show? Good lord"

Leaked runtimes suggest new Westeros-set TV show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be short and (hopefully) sweet, but Game of Thrones fans aren't impressed.

The upcoming show will consist of six episodes, which will reportedly clock in at around 30 minutes each. That means the whole season will amount to approximately three hours of action, a far cry from Game of Thrones' 10 hour-long episode seasons.

By comparison, HBO's other spin-off, House of the Dragon, had 10 episodes in season 1, while season 2 consisted of eight episodes. Each installment clocked in around the hour mark.

"30-minute episodes for a Game of Thrones TV show? Good lord," said one fan.

"I miss 20-plus episode seasons of TV," wrote another.

"So 3hrs total? Just make it a movie, omg," echoed another.

"This is modern-day engagement farming," pointed out someone else. "With only 3 hours total, this could be one movie. Most people won't sub to HBO Max for one movie, but lots will for the same material dribbled out over 6 weeks."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas and set around 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the show stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire Egg. Martin has had high praise for the new spin-off and previously called the show "as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO and HBO Max on January 18, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way.